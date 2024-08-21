Research Analysts Set Expectations for Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology comprises about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carnegie Mellon University owned 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.