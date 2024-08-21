Research Analysts Set Expectations for Predictive Oncology Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Predictive Oncology in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($2.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
