Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.50

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.50 and last traded at $153.28, with a volume of 253449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Ross Stores Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 57,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

