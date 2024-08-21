Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 198,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,350. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

