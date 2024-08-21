Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Raised by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

