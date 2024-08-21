Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.35

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.35 and last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 37487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

