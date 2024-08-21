Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 479.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 32,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,781. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

