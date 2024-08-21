ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $838.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $850.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

