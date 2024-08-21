Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $107.37, but opened at $104.50. Shake Shack shares last traded at $107.16, with a volume of 125,530 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

