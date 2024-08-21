Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.95

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 6056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

