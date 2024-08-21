SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $776.26 million and approximately $204,894.92 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,400.09 or 1.00089475 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.63335102 USD and is up 63.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $220,249.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.