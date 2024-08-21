Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

