SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.41

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 36202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.