SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from SRG Global’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
SRG Global Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.
SRG Global Company Profile
