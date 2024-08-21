Status Market Cap Achieves $89.21 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $89.21 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,797.32 or 0.99833168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,540,334 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,540,334.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02268936 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,027,855.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

