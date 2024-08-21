Steem (STEEM) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.38 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Get Steem alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,489.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00567626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00105803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00265740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00039294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,487,975 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.