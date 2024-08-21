Substratum (SUB) Trading 50.1% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $10.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035766 USD and is up 49.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $121.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

