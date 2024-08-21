Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 4,722.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Surmodics worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRDX. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

