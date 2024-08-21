Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $36.50. Sweetgreen shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 528,678 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,881,816.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,889,264. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

