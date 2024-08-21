Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. Target also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.700 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.57.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
