Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Stake Lowered by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,956 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE TGB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 129,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,529. The company has a market capitalization of $645.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.01 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taseko Mines

About Taseko Mines

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.