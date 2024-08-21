Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $61.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $63.36. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 67,079 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9,467.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

