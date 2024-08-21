TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.13. 40,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.46 and its 200 day moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

