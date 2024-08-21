Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 387,081 shares.The stock last traded at $238.77 and had previously closed at $239.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.