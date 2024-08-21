TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0165 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $92.30 million and $6.92 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,869,567 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,713,684 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

