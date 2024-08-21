The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after buying an additional 75,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.46. 71,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,800. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

