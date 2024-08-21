The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Position Decreased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRP. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

BRP opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $33.03.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

