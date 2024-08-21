The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total value of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $197.91 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $219.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

