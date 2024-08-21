The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 70.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.76. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 960 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $74,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

