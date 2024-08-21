Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk lowered shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TITN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 22,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $308.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Titan Machinery

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,706,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $177,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.