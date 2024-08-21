TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.090-4.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.8 billion-$56.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.0 billion. TJX Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.09-4.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

