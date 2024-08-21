Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Toll Brothers updated its FY24 guidance to $14.50-14.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-14.750 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

