Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-14.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.17. Toll Brothers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.500-14.750 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $146.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.