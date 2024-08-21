Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $133.52, but opened at $136.94. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $140.71, with a volume of 729,642 shares.

The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65.

Toll Brothers Company Profile



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

