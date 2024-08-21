TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TWFG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last quarter.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

