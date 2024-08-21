UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Cut by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. 213,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,787. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

