United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $87.13.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

