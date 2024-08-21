Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Dave Bottoms Sells 1,433 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $13,828.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,287.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $58,090.48.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,163 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $12,548.77.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

