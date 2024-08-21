VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 20th

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

VAALCO Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

