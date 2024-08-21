Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $23.76. Valhi shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 6,035 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $695.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

