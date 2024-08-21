Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 171,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,945,000 after buying an additional 258,080 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 314,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 244,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.