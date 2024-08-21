Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.53

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 1087438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $693,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vector Group by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 691,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 291,404 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

