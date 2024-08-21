Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,543,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after acquiring an additional 182,762 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

NYSE VEEV opened at $193.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

