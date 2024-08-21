Verastem (VSTM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2024 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2024 – Verastem had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Verastem stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,279. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Verastem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

