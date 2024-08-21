Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

