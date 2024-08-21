Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.43 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.