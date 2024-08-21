Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,126,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916,879 shares.The stock last traded at $12.14 and had previously closed at $11.56.

The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CLSA lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

