Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $81.89 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004904 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,403.23 or 0.99948942 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

