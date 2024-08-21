Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,950,543. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

