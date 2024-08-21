WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,826 shares of company stock valued at $693,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average of $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.