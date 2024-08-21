WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $290,375.28

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $290,375.28 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00105695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 470.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

